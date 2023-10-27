AA family is waiting in the fence. Father, mother, two small daughters. They want to go into the refugee accommodation, but someone has to get out first. Because you can only get in if someone leaves. At the gate, a security man wipes the sweat from his face: “I can’t tell you anything. We don’t find out anything!” And the police officer behind him says: “I’m just doing my job.” The family doesn’t understand that, they’ve just come from Serbia. So father, mother and daughters continue to wait and look speechless, in front of them the fence and the house from which people are pouring out. Behind them is a deserted street, half a ghost town.

This is Suhl in October. Suhl, which, like no other place, represents the political challenges, the problems of migration, demography, infrastructure and the disconnection of voters from political Berlin. Here, in the Franconian south of Thuringia, there will be elections next year.

Suhl was already famous before the refugees came: as the German city with the highest average age. Then, in recent years, because there have been repeated riots by refugees in the remote former NVA officers’ school. People were injured and residents attacked each other with iron bars. Now Suhl is in the headlines because of overcrowding in refugee accommodation.

The AfD is actively courting migrants

At the back, at the turnoff towards the city center, a few men sell canned goods, rice and vegetables. The route to the Arabic grocery store in downtown Suhl is too far for many people. Aymen, father of two children who grew up in Tunisia, organizes sales. He’s not a racist. But in his opinion, many foreigners mess up, he doesn’t like it, it reflects on people like him. Anyone who has applied for asylum cannot walk around with a knife in their pocket, he says. Only Germans can afford that: “It’s their country.” It’s the same with working. Aymen is against social benefits for foreigners. That’s why he votes for the AfD.







When Aymen came to Suhl in 2012, he couldn’t walk through the city alone in the evening without fear. “Every week at demonstrations and on the street they insulted us.” Now the people who used to insult him are inviting him to a barbecue. “Everyone is right.” But “I get along with everyone.”

What does it mean when Aymen says that the AfD is the best solution for him? Is this a coincidence, an exception, and how many exceptions are there?

The AfD has been wooing voters with a migrant background for years. People who have come to Germany from abroad have prejudices like everyone else, but the fact that the AfD parliamentary group, at 7.2 percent, has a larger proportion of politicians from migrant families than the CDU/CSU and FDP is remarkable. The AfD’s strategy to win over migrant voters is risky. The more it opens up to conservative migrants, the greater the risk of losing its core clientele.

The Thuringian Forest on the border with Bavaria is criss-crossed by clearings. If the weather is right, motorcycles and convertibles drive past small half-timbered settlements, streams and fields. From Suhl it is only twenty minutes by car to Schleusingen. There would be enough space for refugees there, for example in a former hospital from which the doctors and nurses ran away because they found better conditions elsewhere. Many people from Schleusingen resisted this, and there were also some right-wing radicals among the more than 600 people who took to the streets. The parish called for a citizens’ dialogue, 250 people came.