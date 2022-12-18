Rgrandma doesn’t want champagne. don’t want to get up “Go ahead,” he says. We go. Although we know why Roma doesn’t get up and doesn’t drink. Because what he saw – we saw – was too much for Roma. Although it was only theatre. Old and not real. The first act of “All My Sons”. The author: Arthur Miller – born 1915.

A Wednesday evening. In war. In the Ivan Franko Drama Theater in Kyiv.

It all starts with sentences that are not known as theatrical sentences: “No, no wardrobe. No, keep your coat on.” Yes, since October, when the Russians threw rockets at downtown Kiev, people in the city center have known: Yes, the sirens could wail at any second, you would have to go to a bomb cellar very quickly – and it’s cold in a bomb cellar .