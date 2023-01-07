Zacatecas, Zac.- The LP Gas price continues to increase in Zacatecasfor the week from 08 to 14 January, increased by more than 10 cents per kilogram.

According to the prices shared by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), these are the costs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in the different municipalities of the state.

For this week in Zacatecas, LP Gas must not exceed the $21.32 pesos per kilo and $11.51 pesos per liter, in the municipalities where it is more expensive.

While the lowest price in some municipalities it is $19.65 per kilo and $10.61 per litre, both prices with VAT included.

Compared to last week, the maximum price was $21.21 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $11.45 per liter.

In the most prominent municipalities of Zacatecas, the prices of LP Gas are as follows:

Hat $21.07 per kilo $11.38 per liter

Sherry $20.97 per kilo $11.32 per liter

Guadalupe $20.16 per kilo $10.88 per liter

Zacatecas $21.32 per kilo $11.55 per liter

Fresnillo $21.32 per kilo $11.55 per liter

In this way, if you have a 45 kilogram cylinder must not exceed 959.40 pesos in the municipalities where it is more expensive.

But if you have one of 30 kilograms, the maximum price you must pay is 639.6 pesos.

While for the 20 and 10 kilogram tanks the most you will pay will be 426.4 and 213.