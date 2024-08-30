Five people have been treated for a heart attack. vipers of bell and black widows, reported the director of the Regional Hospital, Luis Chávez, while announcing that approximately 8,500 people from the region have joined Medi Chihuahua, a program that offers quality medical services free of charge with full coverage.

“In this season, which corresponds to the months of June, July and August, in which they increase due to the rainsWe have treated five cases, two of which were rattlesnake bites and three were black widow bites, all of which fortunately have evolved very well.”

He also said that in the Hospital Regionally, all antidotes are available for bites or stings from poisonous animals found in the region, such as rattlesnakes, recluse spiders, and black widow spiders.

“We are doing very well, we have approximately 8,500 affiliates Since the program began, the requirements are: CURP, IMSS and ISSSTE non-validity letter, we have the module here and they can come from any municipality in the region,” explained the director of the health unit. In addition, Chavez explained that the benefits of the program are going to consultations, having care from specialists, surgeries, receiving medications, to name a few.