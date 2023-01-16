The institute said that the epicenter of the quake was located about 48 km southeast of the city of Singkil in the Indonesian province of Aceh, at a depth of 48 km..

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The earthquake occurred around 6:30 am (23:30 GMT Sunday)..

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center stated that the tremor was “felt by the residents of Medan”, about 120 km northeast of the epicenter..

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said the quake had a magnitude of 6.2.

Indonesia is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, where tectonic plates meet and their friction causes earthquakes and volcanic eruptions..

On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit West Java Province in Southeast Asia, killing 602 people..

On December 26, 2004, a major earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand..