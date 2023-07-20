People: Bill Gates’ sweetheart spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger

Paula Hurd, the new lover of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was spotted wearing a “wedding” ring on her finger. However, rumors of an imminent wedding were quickly denied, informs People magazine.

Speculation about a possible engagement of 67-year-old Gates and 61-year-old Heard began to appear in the media after journalists noticed a ring with a precious stone on the woman’s ring finger. After the first publications, the official representative of Gates issued a refutation of the rumors and said that there was no talk of an engagement. “We officially confirm that the ring seen with Mrs. Hurd has been hers for decades,” the official statement said.

The relationship between Gates and Heard became known in February. Before that, they were seen several times together at sporting events. Gates divorced his wife Melinda French Gates in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Even then, in an interview with the BBC, he said that he hoped to find a new love. “Of course, I’m not a robot,” the billionaire replied to a question about plans for his personal life.

Paula Hurd was married for many years to Mark Hurd, one of the directors of Oracle, a software company. Hurd passed away in 2019 at the age of 62 due to illness.

It was previously reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch broke off the engagement with the bride, who was supposed to be his fifth wife. Murdoch did not comment on the reasons for the breakup.