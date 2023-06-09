Estadão Contenti

06/09/2023 – 11:24 am

The Ibovespa advances this Friday morning, the 9th, adjusting to the high of Thursday, the 8th, in New York, when the B3 was closed. With that, it aims for a seventh consecutive week of gains and who knows, it may record the best appreciation for the period since the week of May 8th to 12th, when it rose 3.15%. So far, the weekly high is 3.59%.

“It would be opportune to look for the 117 thousand points, leaking the prices of November 2022”, says economist Álvaro Bandeira in a morning commentary. Before leaving for the holidays, the Bovespa Index closed on Wednesday (7) with an increase of 0.77%, at 115,488.16 points, the highest level of the year and the best mark in seven months.

The increase in expectations of maintaining interest rates in the United States was reinforced on Thursday after the release of weak employment data in the country. That and the expectation of an increase by the ECB next week tend to weaken the dollar a little, in order to stimulate resources for emerging countries like Brazil, evaluates Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

“That’s what’s driving the world today,” he says. “And the increase in ore prices of around 14% in a few weeks is positive and there are signs of a buying flow from the Bolsa, from gringos”, adds Costa, from Fatorial.

Despite signs of weakness in the Chinese economy after the CPI in May rose less than expected, it encourages the expectation that the Chinese central bank may reduce interest rates at some point, in an attempt to stimulate the economy after some state institutions in the Asian giant cut their deposit rates.

“A sign of growth at a slower pace from China opens space for the Chinese People’s Bank government to start cutting interest rates. Today, the main banks have begun to reduce their rates and this translates into stimulus for the economy, with the country activating activity mainly through the real estate and construction sectors. This increases the prospect of increased demand for items related to steel and iron ore,” explains Segundo Paloma Brum, an analyst at Toro Investimentos.

Today, in Dalian, iron ore closed with an increase of 3.44%, which induces an increase in Vale’s shares. Those of Petrobras also advance, despite the modest gain of oil abroad. “The signs of weakness in China did not prevent the continuation of the recovery of iron ore in the Asian markets, with the eighth consecutive increase in the price in Singapore, already above US$ 110/ton. Oil, in turn, retreated yesterday and is rehearsing a reaction this morning, with Brent in the range of US$ 76”, mentions in a note the economist Silvio Campos Neto, partner at Tendências Consultoria.

This Thursday in New York, shares rose enough for Wall Street to enter a new bull market (bull market), in particular, with the recovery of the S&P 500, amid increased expectations of maintaining interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) next week. Today, most indices go up.

According to Brum, from Toro, the American market reacts to strong signs of the beginning of a slowdown in the labor market, but considers that it is still necessary to consolidate this idea with other indicators. “This outlook was very positive for US stock markets, indicating that there is room for the Fed to start cutting interest rates sooner than expected. For next week’s meeting, the majority expects a break in the US interest rate hike cycle,” he says.

At 11 am this Friday, the Ibovespa rose 0.91%, to 115,542.31 points, compared to the maximum at 116,828.04 points, when it advanced 1.16%. Vale was up 0.98%. Petrobras advanced 1.39% (PN) and 0.93% (ON). Among the large banks, gains ranged from 0.29% (Itaú Unibanco PN) to 2.04% (Bradesco ON).























