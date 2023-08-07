Saving the Amazon is an urgent task. It’s saving the world’s largest rainforest and river basin. It stores between 367 and 733 gigatonnes (Gt) of CO2 in its vegetation and soil that is equivalent to at least 29 times China’s annual CO2 emissions (12.47 Gt in 2021), the world’s leading issuer. In addition, it houses 10% of global biodiversity and in it inhabit 47 million people, 2 million of them indigenous, whose survival depends on this biome.

Unfortunately, in recent years, the policies implemented in Brazil and other Amazon countries have weakened the efforts of environmental regulation and control entities, favoring deforestation, expanding the agricultural frontier, and promoting extractive activities. The situation is critical for the ecosystem and the local and indigenous communities of the Amazon countries: Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and Peru.

He Scientific Panel for the Amazon has warned that the Amazon could reach a point of no return if more than 20% of its forests and biodiversity are lost. However, just in 2022, the Brazilian Amazon lost 1.4 million hectares of primary forest, almost 3,000 soccer fields a day, reaching the highest deforestation levels in 15 years. In the case of the entire biome, in 2020 deforestation represented the 17% of the entire Pan-Amazonian region and currently around 17% of the forest is partially lost.

What happens in the Amazon has a decisive influence on the ecological stability of the region and the world. For example, the water vapor generated by the forest feeds the rains that irrigate agriculture throughout South America through the “flying rivers”. Likewise, a deterioration that reaches the point of no return would imply effects on a planetary scale that would undermine global efforts to control emissions and limit the impacts of climate change.

It is in this context of urgency and need for regional cooperation that the presidents of Brazil and Colombia, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, have promoted a conservation plan for the Amazon.

Aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Manaus. BRUNO KELLY (REUTERS)

The Amazon Presidential Summit, which will take place on August 8 and 9 in Belém Do Pará, Brazil, represents an opportunity to make urgent decisions to maintain an ecologically healthy Amazon, capable of providing fundamental ecosystem services for local peoples, the countries of the region and the world; this in a framework of social equity and inclusive economic development that enables the just energy transition and the diversification of the productive export matrices.

The Summit is the perfect juncture for the leaders of developed countries that will participate to commit to actions and resources to ensure the sustainable development of the region and support the transition towards an economic model that allows Amazonian countries to overcome dependence on fossil fuels. and other economic activities that generate environmental degradation and affect social welfare.

The needs of the region and the Amazon have already been made visible in international spaces on the way to the Amazon Summit. Particularly, at the Summit between the EU and CELAC in July, where Petro proposed Unlock financial resources for conservation in the region through debt swaps. Undoubtedly, this financial tool would help focus efforts to prevent the Amazon from becoming a dry and degraded savannah.

This ecosystem needs a high-level alliance and ambition for nature and the climate, from and for Latin America. For this reason, we urge the Amazonian governments to work together on these goals for the year 2030:

Just transition towards net zero emissions: advance in the promotion of renewable energies, phasing out gas, coal and oil. This would avoid environmental devastation and protect the rich Amazonian biodiversity, generating employment opportunities and investment in green technologies.

Zero deforestation: the supply chains of basic products for export and for internal markets must achieve zero deforestation and associated conversion, promoting cattle ranching and regenerative agriculture and eliminating illegal deforestation.

No more illegal gold and mercury use: Eliminate illegal gold production and its adverse effects in terms of deforestation, mercury contamination of rivers and soil erosion.

Conserve 80% of the Amazon: this percentage of Amazonian forests, wetlands and rivers must be under conservation schemes and be managed in an inclusive manner; especially by strengthening the territorial security of indigenous peoples as a conservation strategy, guaranteeing connectivity between landscapes and critical watersheds.

Encourage the bioeconomy: a sustainable bioeconomy should be promoted given its potential to reverse the deterioration of the biome, encourage local investment and promote programs and projects in the region. This is aligned with the Pan-Amazon Bioeconomy Conference held in June in Belém.

View of the Amazon jungle in the lagoon of the Yasuní National Park, in Ecuador. KAREN TORO (REUTERS)

The Summit is a great opportunity for the regional leadership to avoid reaching the point of no return, promoting respect for human rights and ensuring the well-being of communities.