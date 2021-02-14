The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation said that now it will be possible to make an appointment with private medical organizations on the portal of state services. This was announced on Sunday, February 14, “Russian newspaper“.

According to the publication, ONDOC and Marketplace DocDoc software will be connected to the Unified State Health Information System (UHISZ). This decision was made by the presidium of the government commission on the use of information technology in order to improve the quality of life and the conditions for doing business.

Data on the medical care provided both in public and private clinics will be stored on the portal of public services, and citizens will independently provide them to any doctor.

As a result, according to the head of the Center for Digital Transformation of the Healthcare Sector of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Levin, based on more information, doctors will be able to select more effective treatment for patients.

“This will ensure the continuity of medical care and improve its quality,” he stressed.

As the general director of ONDOC Alexander Konstantinov explained to the newspaper, synchronization of information is beneficial for private medical institutions, because it will reduce the resources for data transmission in accordance with the requirements of the law.

According to him, 130 million users are registered on the portal of public services, 75 million of them have a verified account.

Connection to the Unified State Health Information System will provide tremendous opportunities both in telemedicine and in the segment of online appointment with a doctor, concluded Dmitry Domarev, Development Director of SberZdorovye.

According to Ingosstrakh statistics, in Russia in 2020 the number of telemedicine applications increased 64 times compared to 2019.

On February 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that new forms of services would be offered to users on the modernized portal of public services – in particular, a voice assistant would appear that would work using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Earlier in February, it was reported that about 170 new services will be available on the public services portal in 2021. Now citizens can use more than 400 services.