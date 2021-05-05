The gastronomy promotion ‘Kitchens and cooks with passion‘was launched by B-STYLE GASTRONOMY towards the end of last year.

Three chefs have previously featured – Santi Taura, Adrián Quetglas and Àlvar Albaladejo of the Quadrat restaurant in the Hotel Sant Francesc in Palma. The fourth is Andreu Genestra, owner of the Aromata restaurant right in the heart of Palma’s old center, where a sampling menu as part of the Kitchens and cooks with passion initiative is to be available at the promotional offer price of 58.50 euros. Bookings are now being taken from May 11 until June 30. They are for a minimum of two diners and a maximum of four – in line with current Covid restrictions, which include opening times and terrace-only dining.

Seasonal and local produce and products are core to this fourth Kitchens and cooks with passion promotion. Full details of the menu will appear on the promotional pages published on Thursday, May 6.

The promotion for Àlvar Albaladejo is continuing until May 30. At the Quadrat restaurant in the restored and renovated Hotel Sant Francesc, local products with foreign and Mediterranean flavors are central to a mix of the classical and the cutting-edge.

Promotion

Thanks to the Kitchens and cooks with passion promotion, readers of the Majorca Daily Bulletin can enjoy the exquisite sampling menus of some of Mallorca’s leading chefs at exceptional prices. These menus comprise various starters, three main dishes and different desserts, accompanied by a selection of wines and water: all at a really special price of 58.50 euros.

Safety requirements

It is essential that the current Covid measures are abided by, and so the organizers of Kitchens and cooks with passion have established an online advance bookings system that scrupulously guarantees all the safety requirements while facilitating the enjoyment of the highest-level quality of service in top-of-the-range restaurants.

TO QR code is published on the promotional pages that present the menus, and this manages the purchase of the menus and the restaurant reservation. Courtesy of the system designed by Mallorcaticket, you can select the day, itemise the number of diners and choose the time (subject to restrictions in force).

Secure payment can then be made through Virtual POS, which is a guaranteed platform from La Caixa. Once the reservation is completed, an individual and personalized ticket will be sent by email or to your phone.

There is a WhatsApp number, 620 965 482, for any questions prior to making a booking.