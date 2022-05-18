A year off for the athlete, who will also have to return the cash prize and the medal
The Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak who wore a symbol of the war in Ukraine was disqualified for one year by the International Federation. It had happened on the podium of the World Cup in Qatar last March. Kuliak, bronze in the final of the parallel bars in Doha, had attached the letter Z to his chest, a symbol to support the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and had climbed the podium next to the Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun, who had won gold. Following the disqualification by the International Gymnastics Federation, which had investigated the incident, Kuliak must now return his medal, but will be able to appeal within 21 days. The 20-year-old Russian gymnast will also have to return the prize of 500 Swiss francs.
If the suspension of all Russian athletes were still in effect on May 17, 2023, Kuliak’s disqualification would be extended for another six months after the embargo ended.In the ongoing conflict, the letter Z has become the symbol of Russian support and is It has been seen on tanks, city walls and soldiers’ uniforms, as well as being worn by pro-war politicians.
