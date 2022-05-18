The Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak who wore a symbol of the war in Ukraine was disqualified for one year by the International Federation. It had happened on the podium of the World Cup in Qatar last March. Kuliak, bronze in the final of the parallel bars in Doha, had attached the letter Z to his chest, a symbol to support the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and had climbed the podium next to the Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun, who had won gold. Following the disqualification by the International Gymnastics Federation, which had investigated the incident, Kuliak must now return his medal, but will be able to appeal within 21 days. The 20-year-old Russian gymnast will also have to return the prize of 500 Swiss francs.