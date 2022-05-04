In the last few hours, a photograph of the forward of the LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez. In the image he is seen with a significant physical change, although netizens did not miss the opportunity to compare his appearance of how he came to the team and how he is currently.
The memes were not long in appearing, mocking the use of the brand’s product that appears in the center of the team’s jersey. Criticism and ridicule about the physical appearance of “Chicharito” were present. What few know or are not interested in knowing is that the striker has overcome a deep depression.
It was he himself who revealed it in an interview, expressing his impotence at ‘not being himself’ and hitting rock bottom. The separation of his family, his absence in the Mexican team, among other factors, were decisive for the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, to fall into depression from which it was difficult to get out of it.
Likewise, the complicated situation he went through caused his low pace of play, causing doubt among LA Galaxy fans, since he was the best paid and his performance on the field left much to be desired.
Fortunately, now Javier Hernandez Balcazar he feels mostly motivated, and he is showing the results on the courts, being the network breaker of his team and working at full speed to convince again and be called up to the Tricolor again.
An illness such as depression should not be taken lightly, much less mocked as countless people did for their physical change. It doesn’t matter which team you support, regardless of whether CH is from Chiva or from any other club, but an illness of this type must be treated. Bullying comes out superfluous and more so when it comes to the health and emotional stability of a human being.
