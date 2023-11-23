With snowshoes or trekking shoes, if the snow doesn’t arrive, in places where the region offers suggestive natural spectacles. Here’s what not to miss

Where silence, views and the pleasure of practicing an outdoor activity without too much effort win. From the Carnia to the Tarvisian the mountains of Friuli they offer countless opportunities to athletes, even to the less trained. Here then three ideas for snow lovers and consequently snowshoeing in complete tranquility to regenerate the body and mind. However, the itineraries are practicable with normal trekking shoes. Even without snow they know how to make themselves unforgettable.

Val Saisera — Of Val Saisera, not far from Tarvisio, fell in love with a mountaineer and writer of the caliber of Julius Kugy, who repeatedly praised its beauty. There are in this area different routes to do on foot in complete safety and monitored, which reach the base of the northern walls of the Montasio he was born in Jof Fuart, on which important pages of the history of mountaineering have been written. The Saisera Wild Track it is a circular route on the valley floor suitable for everyone, even the little ones which, if done in an integral way, is long 11 kilometers. Departure from the Saisera Hutte car park. Along the way you can stop in refuges or inns to end up passing over the Spragna bridge at the base of the walls. Estimated time 3 hours.

Pramosio Forest — In the fascinating lands of Carnia, one of the most evocative places is the Pramosio Forest. Worth mentioning here is an itinerary with a length of approximately 8.5 km and a difference in altitude of approximately 700 metres. The path is easy but the difference in altitude already requires some training. The route winds along the forest track that crosses the Pramosio Forest, one of the most beautiful and natural in the region. You leave your car near the Bar Pakai in Cleulis, a hamlet of the municipality of Paluzza. From here you head, without the possibility of making mistakes, towards Casera Pramosio (1,521 m), one of the most panoramic places in the upper But Valley. If the snow allows it, you can instead use the CAI 403 path, which is steeper but which reduces the length of the route.

Forni di Sopra — Easy itinerary for snowshoes or walkers in the mountains of Forni di Sopra, among larch and fir forests and small stables (the typical huts of the area). We start in the hamlet of Vico di Forni di Sopra, near the Central Square, and follow the CAI 208 and 211 trail signs on easy and well-marked forest paths that lead to the mountain pastures Tartoi And Tragonia. Here it will be easy to spot roe deer, chamois and, with a bit of luck, even splendid ones black grouse. After 4 kilometers of walking you arrive at Puonsas And Duvies where, crossed the stream Tartoianyou can decide whether to continue towards Tragonia or Tartoi, 8 and 9 kilometers away respectively. The difference in altitude is 700 and 800 meters respectively.