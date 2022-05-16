On the paths of the builder founder, the luminous march of the Emirates of Charity continues, with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “Zayed’s shadow and extension are in us, and the protector of the fever of our union,” as stated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council The ministers and ruler of Dubai, stressing His Highness, that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took from the wisdom of the “Hakim of the Arabs”, the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, his determination, determination and closeness to his people.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

