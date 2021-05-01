Ukrainian law enforcement agencies drew up an administrative protocol against a man who used a Nazi salute during a march of right-wing radicals. This was reported on Saturday, May 1 in press service police of Kiev.

The march of representatives of radical and nationalist organizations took place on April 28 on the occasion of the anniversary of the formation of the SS “Galicia” division. While monitoring the materials about the action published on the Web, the police discovered that one of the participants in the march used a Nazi greeting.

“The police have drawn up an administrative protocol under the article for petty hooliganism of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine. To make a decision, administrative materials will be sent to the court, ”the statement reads.

The police identified the offender, he turned out to be a resident of the Kiev region born in 1985. The man refused to sign the protocol on an administrative offense.

The press service also announced the initiation of a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 436-1 (Production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the TV channel REN TV, Ukrainian blogger Volodymyr Koshovenko, who took part in the neo-Nazi march in Kiev, apologized for the Nazi greeting. He explained that he did not use this gesture deliberately, but only wanted to be photographed with a “Roman greeting.”

About 70 people took part in the action that took place on April 28 in Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia division during the Second World War. The organizers of the action called on supporters to come in embroidered shirts. They walked through the center of the capital, and on the bridge near Independence Square they hung a banner depicting soldiers in Nazi uniforms. During the march, the participants promised to fight in Russia and “walk through the ruins of Moscow.”

The SS Galicia Division was created on April 28, 1943 and consisted of Ukrainian nationalist volunteers. The members of the unit took part in punitive operations and the fight against partisans. In the summer of 1944, they tried to restrain the advance of the Red Army in the area of ​​the city of Brody, but were completely defeated.