Opposition opposition on the Parliament premises The opposition has been attacking the government ever since the Agriculture Bill 2020 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Today, when the monsoon session can end, the opposition stood together on the Parliament premises and wrote slogans on the banner and expressed disdain against the government.

Leaders of all parties participated All party leaders joined to participate in the protests taking place on the Parliament premises. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP’s Praful Patel and NCP MP Derek O’Brien were present along with all the leaders.

Today may be the last day of monsoon session The Monsoon Session of Parliament can be postponed indefinitely today due to the Corona crisis. There will be a meeting in the Lok Sabha at three o’clock after which the decision will be taken. Before that, opposition leaders on the Parliament premises raised their voice against the government.

There was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha regarding the agricultural bill During the discussion on Agriculture Bill 2020 in the Rajya Sabha (Agriculture Bill 2020) there was a lot of uproar in the House. Leaders of the opposition parties shouted slogans at Veil and tossed the paper parts to the Deputy Chairman. During this time, the marshals present with the Deputy Chairman had stopped them and there was a slight clash. During the skirmish, the mic in front of the Deputy Chairman was also broken.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien reaches Wel Sloganeering TMC MP Derek O’Brien came up to the Deputy Chairman’s Well and then tried to snatch the bill from the Deputy Chairman. During this time, Marshall defends the beach, and the mike placed in front of the Deputy Chairman is broken. TMC MPs then returned backwards shouting slogans from there. At present, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on seeing the uproar.

Suspended MPs picket, Deputy Speaker’s tea Eight opposition MPs who created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the debate on Farm Bills on Sunday. In protest against the suspension on Monday, the suspended MPs staged an overnight demonstration near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh arrived on Tuesday morning with tea for the suspended MPs who were demonstrating.

Bill passed in Rajya Sabha The Rajya Sabha has also passed the Agriculture Bills amid strong uproar by opposition MPs. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill-2020 have been approved. There was a lot of uproar in the House on these Bills before it was passed by voice. The MPs reached Vail shouting slogans. Forgetting the threat of Kovid-19, there was also a bang. The opposition has called it a ‘black day’. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said it was a ‘murder of democracy’.

Before the end of the monsoon session of Parliament, MPs from all opposition parties including Congress protested. These leaders are demanding voting on the agriculture bill. Along with this, the suspension of all the eight suspended MPs should be canceled. The Chairman took action against these MPs and suspended them.