Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/27/2023 – 4:15 pm

The book in one hand and the ball in the other. For André, 9 years old, the cell phone screen is not as attractive as the illustrated story of Cheese and guava. He found the story of this William Shakespeare to be creative. And enough to leave the small screen aside. “On mobile, everything is always the same. The book is always different”, says the boy, who lives in the administrative region of São Sebastião, 35 kilometers from the center of Brasília.

He is one of the assiduous readers of the Bosque Community Library, an initiative of a couple formed by a retired security guard, Sebastião José Borges, 52, and a housewife, Dilma Mendes, 58, who are passionate about literature. .

Related news:

Community libraries like theirs may be contemplated by an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, which launched, on the 17th of this month, the public notice for the 2023 Reading Points Prize. communities for their actions to promote reading and literature with a gross amount of R$ 30,000 for each

In this library in São Sebastião, the collection is more than 10 thousand books. All arrived by donation. They did not expect that the idea generated in 2004 and which took shape the following year would become reality. Unsatisfied with the lack of culture and entertainment in the place where they lived, they began to move the neighborhood. First, with the practice of sports.

Then they saw that the book could move the community. Little by little, the library room in front of their house was taken over by shelves and works that made people travel, just as they always did with Sebastião, the former security guard fascinated by Guimarães Rosa and the hardships of Great Sertão: Veredas. “I like the history of the sertanejo people”, he says.

The library was supposed to function “only” from Monday to Friday. But the knock on the gate is from Sunday to Sunday.

“Our work is very simple. We feel victorious when someone says they’ve given up cell phones and computers because they’re excited about books.”

Excited, by the way, is a word used by retired Lucivalda Lopes, 54 years old, when she talks about the fiction novels that she carries with her wherever she goes. “I don’t watch soap operas anymore. My business is romance. I even get lost in time”. Now, her attempt is to make her son and grandchildren follow her in this craze. “I come to the community library every day”.

It so happens that the library for the community gained an even greater meaning than the collection of books. The point of culture promotes literary fairs, cultural festivals, solidarity actions that made the place famous in the region, which is one of the poorest in the Federal District.

Mobilization

For the Director of Books, Reading, Literature and Libraries at the Ministry of Culture, Jéferson Assumção, due to the function that libraries play, support is needed, such as that of the public notice released this month. “It means recognizing the importance of this mobilization that is to place the book in those places that, many times, do not have cultural equipment, they have a mobilization”.

He identifies that the community library is capable of establishing relationships in autonomous ways. “It acts in the promotion of diversity and also in the fight against inequality. This is a very important thing. There are community libraries all over Brazil and Brazilians are very creative”.

against misinformation

He agrees that the community begins to organize itself around this place, which is a point of culture and exceeds even the figure in the book.

“We are reading a book and it is increasingly instrumentalizing us to read the complexity of the world”.

Community libraries, in his view, have this role of serving as a space that brings people together. “They are fundamental for us to understand an increasingly fragmented world, full of noise and misinformation that flood society”.