Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The Ministry of Community Development officially established the Mohammed bin Ham Charitable Foundation, according to Ministerial Resolution No. (74) for the year 2021, as a national charitable institution, whose headquarters are in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi – Al Ain. In this regard, the Mohammed bin Ham Charitable Foundation, headed by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, held its first founding meeting, on Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, based on the humanitarian and charitable values ​​that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled in us, may God Almighty. Then, during the meeting, the organizational structure of the association was approved, which is divided into the Technical and Technical Department, the Charitable Activities and Projects Department, and the Communication Department. The annual plan was reviewed in addition to the objectives on which the association is based. Ibn Ham congratulated the members on establishing the association and urged them to make the necessary efforts to support the path of goodness and giving that the state has pursued since its inception. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees said: The goodness of the souls left by the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, was and will remain a message of tolerance and generosity that brings blessings and benefits to the entire society, by establishing charitable institutions with an organizational and legislative framework, enabling individuals to contribute to business. Humanity through many means.

He continued: These actions include volunteering, in-kind and cash donations, paying zakat, adopting humanitarian initiatives that go to the poor or needy, as well as providing financial guarantees to poor families, orphans, seekers of knowledge, people of determination and their families, and providing assistance to low-income families that fall within several social groups. Such as widowed and divorced women, those who lost their jobs, and others who are oppressed and oppressive.