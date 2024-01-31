On the anniversary of Pamela Mastropietro's crime, Luca Traini sends his mother a letter written on a tricolor. The man is in prison for a massacre aggravated by racial hatred

On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the crime of Pamela Mastropietro, Luca Trainiwho is in prison on charges of massacre aggravated by racial hatred, decided to write a letter to mother of the young 18 year old, Alessandra Verni. She did it using a tricolor. The girl was barbarously killed in Macerata on 30 January 2018.

I saw you in the beautiful things of life, in the joy, in the love of your smile I recognize a dear friend, united forever by pain, bound by love. A kiss Pamela. A kiss Alessandra. By Lupo.

These are the words that Luca Traini wrote on an Italian flag. Flag which he then sent to Alessandra Verni, Pamela's mother, on the sixth anniversary of the death of the girl brutally murdered in Macerata. Crime for which the judges confirmed the life sentence for Innocent Oseghale.

Luca Traini is in prison, where he will have to serve a 12-year sentence, for massacre aggravated by racial hatred. On 3 February 2018, the right-wing extremist, with a past in the League, shot at immigrants in the center of Macerata.

He had injured six people. According to the judges of the Court of Cassationthe wounding of those people occurred “without any reason for choice other than the color of the skin“. Behavior that denotes a “objective connotation of racial hatred“. An extremely serious crime, as stated in court, committed by a person dangerous to society.

Alessandra Verni, Pamela's mother, showed the tricolor donated by Luca Traini on the occasion of the torchlight procession that took place in Rome to remember the young 18-year-old girl. Alongside the woman there were many friends of the 18-year-old girl, numerous young people and also ordinary citizens who joined the procession which took place in Piazza Re di Roma.