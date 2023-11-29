His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, ordered the pardon of 1,249 inmates of correctional and penal institutions in Dubai of various nationalities, on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day.

Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, confirmed that the pardon order comes within the framework of the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on all important occasions, whether religious or national, to give a new opportunity to these individuals to re-engage in society as good members of it, especially since these… The precious national occasion, with all its meanings of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and its wise leadership, represents in itself an incentive to respect the law, which is considered the fence protecting the homeland and everyone who lives on its land, and an incentive to adhere to its provisions and avoid any actions that would violate them, so that everyone can live in security and peace on the land. The homeland of tolerance, and let them enjoy the decent life that our state provides and guarantees to citizens and residents alike, without distinction or discrimination.

His Excellency explained that the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the Dubai Police General Command to implement the royal order for the release.