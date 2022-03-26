The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the locations and working hours of centers designated for distributing food commodities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the holy month of Ramadan, through the official pages of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliates.

The department revealed an increase in the quantities of subsidized foodstuffs in the centers designated for registered national families benefiting from the Ramadan feast this year throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of making citizens happy and providing services that meet their aspirations and needs, in addition to its availability in the branches of participating cooperative societies, from mid-March. And until the end of next April, with an emphasis on taking all necessary measures to preserve the safety and health of citizens in food commodity distribution centers.

Citizen families benefiting from the Ramadan feast in each of the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region will be able to purchase subsidized foodstuffs and commodities, which number up to more than 289 commodities, for a group of foodstuffs at reduced prices, which will enable families to obtain support for basic foodstuffs with values Great discounts compared to local market prices.

Beneficiaries can order food commodities electronically through the smart entry platform “Smart Hub” and the unified Abu Dhabi government services system “Tamm”, and benefit from the increase in the ceiling of electronic requests for citizens to facilitate online purchases, and cars designated for home delivery operations in accordance with health rules .

The Department of Municipalities and Transport announces the dates of food commodity centers in the municipalities during the month of Ramadan#wm https://t.co/fSPDs6QMrN pic.twitter.com/Ls7RWT970d — Emirates News Agency (@wamnews) March 26, 2022



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

