His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, congratulated Emirati women on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the Mother of the Emirates, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and every Emirati woman on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year…”

His Highness added: “She is the maker of generations and a partner in building the nation… She is the mother, sister, wife and daughter… Every year, every Emirati woman is well. Every year, you are a source of pride and inspiration for us all… Every year, the Emirates is more beautiful and stronger.”