Egypt has a huge animal wealth, although it was affected recently by the problem of high feed prices resulting in one of its reasons from the Ukraine crisis, but it still provides leather that exceeds the need for tanneries and local leather industries.

Leather trade officials and farm owners explain to “Sky News Arabia Economy” how the leather disposal crisis began, and some of them indicated a major breakthrough this season.

Decreased animal production

The livestock sector in Egypt has witnessed a fluctuation in the number of livestock heads since 2012, in which the decrease in some years outweighed the increase.

Currently, there are 3 million and 530 thousand head of livestock in Egypt, while the number was 7.5 million head in 2022, i.e. a decrease of more than half, while the year 2022 witnessed an increase of one million head over the year 2020, in which the number of livestock reached 6.5 million head, but all these numbers came Much less than the level of 18,989,000 heads in 2012.

Leather prices

Ahmed Abu Al-Hajjaj, the owner of a livestock farm, begins by saying that in the last three seasons, the prices of leather have decreased, so that some people gave them for free to charitable institutions, or disposed of them in garbage bins placed in the streets.

According to Abu al-Hajjaj, during that period the price fell to between 100 and 150 pounds for calf leather, compared to between 1,000 and 1,300 pounds, and between 10 and 20 pounds for sheepskin, compared to 100 pounds previously.

Before the skins are collected, they are kept in a designated room in each licensed abattoir, and at the end of the day of slaughter, the skins are cleaned, then salted and collected by a contractor who sends them to the tanneries in Cairo, as explained by Dr. Fathi Selmy, Director General of Veterinary Medicine in Luxor Governorate.

The former head of the Luxor Farmers Syndicate, Eng. Ali Qinawy, adds that he was involved in the collection process, massacres, merchants, mosques and charities.

Kenawy describes the condition of leather as having become “almost priceless” in the past three years, and its collection is now taking place individually, expressing his hope that the ministries of Agriculture, Industry and Trade will pay attention to this wealth that is being wasted, and can generate returns in the billions of pounds.

A breakthrough in prices

According to Muhammad Mahran, Head of the Leather Division of the Chamber of Commerce, one of the reasons for the decline in leather prices was economic conditions and the poor quality of leather, resulting from negative aspects of slaughtering and skinning.

However, Mahran is optimistic that the current season will witness a breakthrough, after the abattoirs’ interest in proper slaughtering and skinning methods that preserve the quality of the skins. Prices may reach 500 pounds this season, and may increase according to quality.

The head of the Leather Division expects that production will exceed the needs of tanneries and the local industry. Therefore, he calls for exporting these skins abroad during the surplus period and the season, especially since they will be an important source for the introduction of hard currency.

Meat self-sufficiency

In order to limit the impact of global crises on agriculture and livestock, the Egyptian government took steps to achieve self-sufficiency, as Dr. Hossam Salam, a member of the technical support committee in the animal and poultry sector in the ministry, said during televised statements in June 2022 that the amount of sufficiency reached in that year 60 percent red meat.

Before the Senate, the Minister of Planning, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, said this June that the ministry had allocated investments for the fiscal year 2023-2024 at 116.6 billion pounds for the development of agriculture.

Among the targets of these investments is to increase self-sufficiency in red meat to 70 percent, and fish to 98 percent, with the expansion of the establishment of model slaughterhouses to reach 3,000 slaughterhouses.