Zelensky’s letter comes ten months after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. It also comes as officials say Russia “launched deadly missile strikes” on downtown Kherson on Christmas Eve, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.

The Ukrainian president said, in a video clip he posted on his official Facebook page: “We can feel the traditional Christmas spirit differently. Dinner at the family table cannot be delicious and warm. There may be empty chairs … and Christmas bells cannot ring.” Loud because there are worse things, like sirens, gunshots and explosions.”

He added, “Ukraine has been resisting the forces of evil for 300 days and 8 years, and yet in this battle, we have powerful and effective weapons: our spirit, our awareness, our courage, God’s wisdom and virtues that tend to do good and conquer evil.”

Zelensky concluded his message by saying, “We will celebrate our holidays as always. We will smile and we will be happy.. The only difference is that we will not wait for a miracle to happen. We will make it ourselves.”

Russia is ready to negotiate

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his country was ready to negotiate with all parties to the Ukraine conflict, but then again said that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.

“We are ready to negotiate with all interested parties on acceptable solutions, but it is up to them,” Putin said in an interview with the official Russia 1 channel. “We are not the ones who refuse to negotiate, but they are the ones who reject it.”

He added that his country is moving “in the right direction in Ukraine, given that the West, led by the United States, is trying to divide Russia.”

Ukraine war