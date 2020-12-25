Be it Bollywood celebs or TV actors, everyone is immersed in Christmas. This time Christmas is special because people away from the crowd are celebrating these festivals with loved ones and among loved ones. Kangana Ranaut celebrated Christmas this time in the new house with her family amidst the people of Manali, away from the crowds of the city.

Share of christmas pictures

Kangna has also shared some special pictures of Christmas on this occasion. In which she is seen with her family. She is also accompanied by her sister-in-law and sister Rangoli. At the same time Kangana has also given Christmas greetings to the people in her own way and swag.

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Nandas made carrot pudding for sister-in-law

Let me tell you that this was the first time when Kangana’s sister-in-law reached her house for the first time. So the sisters welcomed the sister-in-law a lot. For this, Rangoli made pudding of carrots and fed the sister-in-law. Later, the whole family also had dinner together. These pictures of Kangna’s Christmas celebrations are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Actually, Kangana’s brother got married recently, during that time, every picture of the wedding celebration was shared by Kangana with her fans.

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Discussions are on Dhakad and Thalaivi

In this way, Kangana is more in discussions about her personal life than a professional, but these days there is a lot of talk about her upcoming films. She is going to appear in Thalavi In Jayalalithaa’s biopic, she is playing the title role. At the same time, Kangana had recently shared pictures of prosthetic makeup measurement regarding Dhakad, which is clear that Kangana will also use this makeup for this film. The shooting of Dhakad is going to start from next month, so its preparations are in full swing. In this, Kangana will be seen in the role of Lady Spy for the first time.