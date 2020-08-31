new Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslim men were already kept in large numbers in jails, but now their number has increased. Actually, Owaisi has shared a report saying that the data of the National Crime Records Bureau has been presented.

Sharing this news, Owaisi wrote, “Muslim men were already hired in large numbers, but now their numbers have increased. In the eyes of the law, these people are innocent, but they are still in jail. This is another proof of the systemic injustice that we are facing. ”

Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Owaisi shared the news of Indian Express. It said that the year 2019 figures also show that among the marginalized groups, Muslims are a community that has more undertrials (undertrials) than convicts.

By the end of 2019, Dalits constitute 21.7 percent of the convicts in all the jails of the country. At the same time, 21 percent of the scheduled caste people are among the undertrials. Muslims constitute 16.6 percent of the total number of convicts there, while the number of undertrials is 18.7 percent.

