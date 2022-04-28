Nat eight the world is a different one. As soon as darkness falls, perception shifts. Noises become clearer, and the farther away you look, the more enigmatic the world sometimes seems. The night is often both a source of fascination and fear for us, because while at home we usually try to hurry home in the dark, there are temptations to be found on trips that are most fun at night. There is something forbidden, subversive or at least exciting about many night activities – characteristics that you no longer necessarily associate with a night train ride, unless you are a thriller fan and dream up with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” on your pillow a time back when royalty, movie stars or spies traveled on secret missions in plush, polished wood and soft upholstery sleeper cars.

If you just want to spend a comfortable and quiet night on the rails today, a private compartment in the Nightjet of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is a good choice. You get on the train in Munich in the evening and get off it the next morning in the middle of Venice to go out to the Lido to the sea, from the Alps directly to the Adriatic Sea without traffic jams and without the stress of a car or plane. Traveling on the night train is not about speed, because the travel time of nine hours is precisely calculated so that you arrive at your destination rested early in the morning and also save yourself an additional night in a hotel. If you can also afford a private compartment, even the train becomes an exclusive place. Because in your own miniature apartment you are not only safe from strange surprise guests. Thanks to the integrated shower and private toilet, you don’t even have to leave your little kingdom and can save yourself immersing yourself in the full life of a large-capacity car.