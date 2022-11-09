City had a difficult confrontation against Chelsea, but scored two goals in the second half through Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, to win 2-0 at home and reach the fourth round of the cup.

Manchester City coach Josef Guardiola made 7 changes to the squad that beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, but he nevertheless included a team full of talent.

On the other hand, Chelsea, who lost the final last year, started with a strong squad as well, and 18-year-old Louis Hall participated in his first match with the team, but City dominated the meeting and was the better party.

Jack Grealish, the most expensive player in the English Premier League, appeared superbly and created several chances, but the first goal was scored by Mahrez from an elaborate free kick in the 53rd minute, caused by the same player.

Alvarez doubled the score after 5 minutes, sending a long pass to Mahrez and then following the Algerian winger’s shot, and shook goalkeeper Edward Mendy from close range.