Visitors Reading held on to their luck until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, when he shrewdly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lomeli after Anthony’s pass.

The former Real Madrid player strengthened United’s advantage after 4 minutes, with a wonderful low shot from 25 meters.

His compatriot, Farid, widened the gap to 3-0 with his heels, before Andy Carroll, former Liverpool and England striker, was sent off for a second yellow card after blocking Casemiro.

Reading, led by coach Paul Ince, the former midfielder who won many titles in the United shirt, scored an honorary goal through Amadou Salifampingi.

Rashford thought he had become the first Manchester United player to score in 10 consecutive matches at Old Trafford when he scored in the first half, but the goal was ruled out after the intervention of the video assistant referee system.