Zenga, Causio, Virdis recall the “student” Pioli in the 2002-’03 course for coaches: “Methodical, capable, empathetic”. And then the good book by Gazzi, the Putellas phenomenon and basketball with Daniel Hackett

Stefano Pioli is in his third season at the helm of Milan. He closes the first, after taking over from Giampaolo in October with the Rossoneri thirteenth in the standings, in sixth place. Last year he finished second, now he is even first. In this progression there is the synthesis of his career, made up of small but solid steps forward. Therefore, now that it is at the top, Sportweek wanted to go to the origins of Pioli’s path, that is, among the benches of Coverciano to hear from the companions of the 2002-’03 coaching course. And on our magazine, on newsstands tomorrow with the Gazzetta dello Sport at a total price of 2 euros, Walter Zenga, Franco Causio, Pietro Paolo Virdis and others recall a polite, methodical, capable, empathetic and organized “student”. In short, the man and the coach he is today: “Stefano took everything seriously. I am not surprised that he has reached so high”, testifies the former world champion Causio. See also Messi's romantic dance with Antonela that made social networks explode

The book and Alexia – Seriousness is also one of the characteristics of Alessandro Gazzi, 39-year-old former midfielder from Bari, Turin and Palermo, who a year after leaving football published a beautiful book of extraordinary sincerity about his experience as a footballer, “A job as a midfielder. . Anxiety, sweat and Serie A “. On Sportweek he talks about his literary “fatigue” that traces 20 years of career, joys and sorrows, love and hatred for football, from Pink Floyd to Antonio Conte, without filters or ghostwriters. And below you can read the interview with Alexia Putellas, the strongest footballer in the world who has just returned from two treble: that of the team with Barcelona and that of the individual awards, Ballon d’Or, Best Fifa and Uefa Women’s Player. “Things are changing, we women can represent football too,” she says proudly.

And then basketball – After the football section with Roberto Boninsegna’s dream team, Sportweek continues with an exceptionally topical interview with Daniel Hackett, Virtus Bologna playmaker who has just returned to Italy after three years at CSKA Moscow, with whom he won the Euroleague in 2019 , following the invasion of Ukraine: “In Russia there is a dictatorship, but the common people do not want war”. Finally you will find an interview with Fabio Fognini in view of the Montecarlo tournament that the Ligurian tennis player won three years ago. And then, in the Style section, on the occasion of Vinitaly, two footballers like Paolo Faragò and Hernanes tell us about their experience as wine producers. See also The change of system, the role of Tonali, the race of Kalulu: this is how Pioli knocked out Napoli

