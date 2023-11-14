Christian faith yes, church no? The pious wish does not seem to be coming true, if you look at the results of a new study by the Evangelical Church in Germany. A guest post.

UFor decades, the liberal individualization paradigm dominated German Protestant theology, with which the secularization thesis could be repelled, the widespread criticism of the church could be received positively and the unbroken vitality of religion could be celebrated at the same time. The liberal individualization paradigm was able to join in the dull chorus of general church discontent and yet belt out the bright soprano of the immortality of religion.

His argument was: The social significance of the church was decreasing, but individual religiosity was objectively unavailable and therefore not integrated into churchhood. Even if more and more people are turning away from the church, that does not mean that their personal faith is weakening. On the contrary. Freed from the shackles of the conventionally shaped institution of the church, the freedom of faith can only develop all the better and, as it were, finds itself in the awareness of man’s image of God, which coincides with the sense of autonomy of modernity.