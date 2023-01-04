Former president’s social media profiles Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been updated since Monday (2.Jan.2023) with facts about the mandate of the retired military. The biography on its pages follows with the position of Chief Executive.

In the description of your social networks, in addition to appearingr “President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, Bolsonaro maintains the information that he is a candidate for re-election by the PL (Liberal Party).

Below are some of Bolsonaro’s posts about his government:

Since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was elected the 39th president of Brazil, Bolsonaro adopted a reserved attitude and reduced his commitments and meetings with allies in the Planalto.

Bolsonaro also stopped interacting with supporters and did not publish many publications and live broadcasts on social networks. On December 30, 2022, he got emotional in his last live as president.

The former chief executive wept when he said that “I never imagined” reach the Presidency and stated that there was a “purpose”which, according to him, would be “delay” the advance of the left.

“I came here for a purpose. At least 4 years delay of our Brazil diving into this nefarious ideology of the left that didn’t work anywhere. It won’t be in Brazil that it will work”said Bolsonaro.

NEXT YEARS

In 2023, it will be the 1st time in more than 3 decades that Bolsonaro will not assume an elected office. Before being led to Planalto in 2018, he was councilor of the Rio de Janeiro capital for 2 years (1989-1991) and federal deputy for the State of Rio de Janeiro for 7 terms (1991-2019).

The Chief Executive was invited by the National President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, to be the honorary president of the acronym and to compose the national executive. According to Valdemar, Bolsonaro will have “the whole structure” you need.