Among the many films that have suffered from the limitations imposed on cinemas around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also On the most beautiful, a film presented at the Rome Film Fest 2020 which was quickly transposed into the Home Video version, with DVD and Blu-ray format, to try to meet all those who could not go to see it in the hall, ending with the to have become part of the rich catalog Prime Video as early as January 8, 2021, just over two months after its theatrical release.

The film, directed by the Italian director Alice Filippi, tells the story of Marta, a nice girl who has suffered from a rare genetic disease since birth, which unfortunately did not allow her to obtain that aesthetic beauty desired by many. Despite her condition, however, the young woman wants to find her great love and when, during a party, the girl meets Arturo, a mature and attractive boy who seems to have come straight out of a storybook, for her it will be love at first sight.

Well, today we are here with you to see all the contents present right inside the Blu-ray version of the production, available at a price of € 17.99. Going more specifically, the work can count on a package containing:

Alfa video clip “On the most beautiful”

How to conquer a boy

Making Of the movie and trailer

Two exclusive cards autographed and accompanied by a dedication

Video format – 2.35: 1 @ 24 1080 / 24p High Definition

Complete running time of the film: 91 minutes

Italian audio DTS HD Master Audio 5.1; Dolby Digital 2.0 audio description

The film features a cast of particularly capable actors, among which Ludovica Francesconi, Jozef Gjura, Gaja Masciale and Giuseppe Maggio stand out. The work published by Eagle Pictures he has also been able to earn the praise of critics and audiences, proving to be a small commercial success, despite the great difficulties faced precisely because of the COVID 19 pandemic. In case you are interested in the work, you can buy the Blu-ray directly from Amazon.