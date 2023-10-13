In Moscow, on the Moscow Ring Road, the driver of a car drove into a truck with an emergency signal. The Moscow Department of Transport reported this on October 13.

“On the outer side of the 48th km of the Moscow Ring Road, the driver of a car drove into a standing truck. The city’s operational services are working on the spot,” the message says. Telegram channel.

Law enforcement agencies are establishing all the circumstances of the accident. Information about those injured as a result of the incident is being clarified. The Department of Transport noted that traffic in the area of ​​the incident was difficult.

The day before, October 12, a source from Izvestia reported that a drunk driver rammed 10 cars in the village of Otradnoye in the Krasnogorsk district. After the accident, the man joked with the meme “Mark was good.”

As the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region clarified, the man is currently detained. According to preliminary information, the driver of a Mitsubishi car damaged 10 parked cars and hit a city lighting mast.

Later, an eyewitness told Izvestia correspondent Sergei Marunyak that a drunk man who rammed 10 cars in the courtyard of a residential complex in the Moscow region was jumping on his car. She noted that the man did not notice the people around and did not understand what he was doing, ramming cars.