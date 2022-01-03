E.A car accident on the A4 between the Bad Hersfeld junction and the Kirchheim motorway triangle resulted in a police operation three days later. Two dogs, both Rhodesian Ridgeback, fled one of the accident cars on Thursday, the police said. One of them was hit by following vehicles and died a little later. The second dog could not be found at first.

The dog owners searched for days, a drone with a thermal imaging camera was also used in the vicinity of the accident site, but the search was unsuccessful.

On Sunday afternoon, a driver reported to the police who was standing in a traffic jam on the A4 and had discovered a dog on the central barrier. Two police patrols and the Bad Hersfeld fire brigade were finally able to catch the injured and disturbed animal together.

The owner, who was still looking for her animal in the forest near the scene of the accident, was able to receive her injured dog shortly afterwards. After initial emergency care in a veterinary practice in Bad Hersfeld, the Rhodesian Ridgeback was brought to the veterinary clinic in Gießen for further treatment by express transport.