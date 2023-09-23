A day after it was definitively determined that the Tata Steel factory in IJmuiden was sickening, the Tata Steel Festival was held in Velsen-Noord. Carousels, bouncy castles and performances by the company orchestra gave the day a festive touch, but the difficult questions were also not avoided. “I hardly dare to tell people where I work on birthdays.”

