On the M-4 Don highway, ambulance crews were on duty in crowded places

Ambulance crews are on duty in the places where cars are congested on the M-4 Don highway. About it informs The Ministry of Health of Russia in its Telegram channel.

“In the Rostov, Belgorod, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Moscow regions, an increase in duty shifts of territorial centers for disaster medicine and emergency medical care has been organized,” the report says.