On the Line: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, On the Line, a 2022 thriller film, directed by Romuald Boulanger, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of successful radio host Elvis Cooney (Mel Gibson), who receives a call from an anonymous listener during a live radio broadcast. The man threatens to kill all of Cooney’s family and it will be up to the host to try to save the people closest to him by playing a survival game. During the night Cooney must be able to discover the identity of the anonymous who keeps him in check and save his family from the madness of the criminal.

On the Line: the cast

We have seen the plot of On the Line, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mel Gibson: Elvis Cooney

Kevin Dillon: Justin

Enrique Arce

William Moseley: Dylan

Nadia Farès: Sam Dubois

John Robinson: Man Man

Carole Weyers

Yoli Fuller: Steven

Alia Seror-O’Neill: Mary

Paul Hopes

Streaming and tv

Where to see On the Line live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 October 2022 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.