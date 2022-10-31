On the Line: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, On the Line, a 2022 thriller film, directed by Romuald Boulanger, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
The film tells the story of successful radio host Elvis Cooney (Mel Gibson), who receives a call from an anonymous listener during a live radio broadcast. The man threatens to kill all of Cooney’s family and it will be up to the host to try to save the people closest to him by playing a survival game. During the night Cooney must be able to discover the identity of the anonymous who keeps him in check and save his family from the madness of the criminal.
On the Line: the cast
We have seen the plot of On the Line, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Mel Gibson: Elvis Cooney
- Kevin Dillon: Justin
- Enrique Arce
- William Moseley: Dylan
- Nadia Farès: Sam Dubois
- John Robinson: Man Man
- Carole Weyers
- Yoli Fuller: Steven
- Alia Seror-O’Neill: Mary
- Paul Hopes
Streaming and tv
Where to see On the Line live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 October 2022 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.
