Genoa – Isoradio was born in 1989 and then have been accompanying motorists and truckers on Italian roads for more than thirty years, with updated news and real-time alerts on traffic conditions. Of course it is also very useful to warn of critical situations, from traffic jams to stationary vehicles, from lost loads to the most feared of pitfalls: the vehicle in the wrong direction. For many travelers it is an indispensable company and there are those who, like myself, it holds on to its frequency especially when moving on the freeway.

The problem, not new, already reported and never resolved, is intertwined with the conditions of the communications network in our region. Faced with the ongoing interventions in most of the tunnels, there is nothing to do: Isoradio you do not listen. News and updates are replaced by a very annoying noise, which requires you to immediately lower the volume.

Now the question is: what is one of the most obvious situations in which Isoradio can be useful, almost indispensable, if not those in which the viability is difficult due to the works, which can also lead to unpredictable emergency situations? Yet I found, as certainly thousands of other drivers, as in most of the tunnels around reception is not guaranteed in Genoa.

This is obviously a technical problem. But it is not a small problem: it is yet another piece of an infinite compendium of inconveniences that besieges our infrastructures. We are obviously facing a technical problem, because elsewhere Isoradio you can listen very well even in the gallery. Indeed, it is the only broadcaster that can be heard. Like all technical problems, there is certainly a solution, but it is not put in place. The conclusion? You travel without being able to be informed in real time about what is happening. One more pitfall.

