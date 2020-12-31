Highlights: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released details of his assets

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has released the details of his assets on Thursday, the last day of the year 2020. According to the declared assets of the Chief Minister, he has about 35 thousand rupees in cash, while his son Nishant has a little over 28 thousand rupees. According to the data released on the website of the cabinet department, this time too, his son Nishant is richer than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, just like last year. This increase in Nishant’s property has been due to his ancestral property in his name.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant has more than one crore cash and fixed deposits in different bank accounts in Patna. While the Chief Minister does not have any fixed deposits in the bank account.

As per the release details, the chief minister has a Ford car. Whose market value is 11 lakh 32 thousand. While his son Nishant owns a Hyundai car worth 6 lakh 40 thousand. Nitish Kumar has two gold rings and a pearl studded silver ring, the current price of this item is 98 thousand. While his son has 30 tola gold and other precious metal, the total value of which is 20 lakh 73 thousand 500 rupees. Nitish Kumar also has AC, computer, 12 cows, 6 calves, sewing machine, microwave oven, exercise cycle.

Nitish Kumar had so much property in the year 2018-2019

Talking about last year, Nitish Kumar had 42 thousand 500 cash in the year 2018, which was reduced to 38 thousand 39 rupees in 2019. This year it has decreased further and the total cash they have is close to 35 thousand. Nitish Kumar has a flat in Delhi.