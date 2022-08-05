PSB deputy again denies the existence of an agreement with PT for the single candidacy of André Ceciliano on the Freixo ticket

the federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) reaffirmed this Friday (5.Aug.2022) —last day of the deadline for party conventions— that it maintains its candidacy for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro in parallel with that of the state deputy André Ceciliano (EN). Both will campaign for the election of Marcelo Freixo (PSB) to the state government.

In an interview with journalists, Molon confirmed that there was pressure on his party leaders not to transfer money from the electoral fund as a way of forcing him to give up and asked for donations to finance his campaign.

He claimed to have the support of trade unions, religious leaders, intellectuals, artists and “common people” to stay in contention. During the interview, the pre-candidate for federal deputy was next to him. Ricardo Rangel (Citizenship), the former Minister of the Environment Heloísa Helena (Net), the deputy Taliria Petrone (Psol-RJ) and state deputy Carlos Minc (PSB).

According to Molon, neither the PSB’s state directorate, which he presides over, nor the national direction of the acronym, under the command of Carlos Siqueiramade or authorized an agreement with the PT to give Ceciliano the seat.

“Some attacks that we have received cause astonishment, as if we could not represent the opposition camp in the Senate election”, said Molon, noting that he was chosen leader of the Opposition in the Chamber in 2019 and 2021 with the support of PT deputies.

Today, the 3 senators from Rio are from the PL and are allied with Jair Bolsonaro. One of them is his son, Flávio Bolsonaro; Carlos Portinho is leader of government in the House; and Romário will seek re-election on the governor’s ticket Cláudio Castro (PL) with the support of the President.

At the moment, the former player of the Brazilian National Team is favorite in the dispute for the only seat in the Senate. In the opposition camp to Bolsonaro, the fear is that the fragmentation of left-wing votes will facilitate Romario’s victory.

One of the most interested in the arrangement of the left platform in Rio, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), declared support for a slate formed by Freixo and Ceciliano.

Despite the pressure for his withdrawal, Molon said that the frictions with the PT members of Rio are “page turned” and will campaign to elect Freixo governor and Lula president.

“We will be on the platform of Freixo. We want all parties to support and participate. We never advocated to prevent others from being with our gubernatorial candidate. Of course, we do not accept being excluded from the platform of our candidate for governor.”, declared.

key platform

The dispute for space in Rio de Janeiro is the biggest edge in the national alliance between PT and PSB. With 12.8 million voters, the state is the 3rd largest electoral college in the country.

In recent weeks, Lula has called on allies in Pernambuco’s PSB, the party’s most powerful directorate, to try to get Molon out of the running and close the Ceciliano-Freixo agreement.

The PSB’s National Executive decided this week not to provide resources from the Electoral Fund to Molon’s campaign.

This attitude strained the relationship with the PT in Rio de Janeiro, which had asked the PT leadership to break the alliance with Marcelo Freixo due to Molon’s insistence on running for senator.

In addition, Lula financed a support agreement that he built with Freixo over months.

The former president is grateful to the pessebist for the support received from him when he was in prison. Molon, on the other hand, is seen as a Lavajatista by PT members.

The influence of the former president was important for the PT leadership to keep the support to the PSB’s pre-candidate for governor.

THE last search PowerDate, released on Thursday (4.Aug.2022), shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Your main opponent, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 35%.