Highlights: Sanjay Raut accused of insulting women on Kangana Ranaut

Sanjay Raut said, do not forget that the accusers are insulting Mumbai and Mumba Devi

Shiv Sena MP said that women will continue to fight for dignity

Party with ideological party of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap

Mumbai

In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is increasing. Kangna has been given Y category security. Here Sanjay Raut has said that those who are accusing him of insulting women are insulting Mumba Devi.

He has given clarification on Kangana Ranaut and the ongoing dispute between them without naming anyone. However, people are also questioning the manner of giving them cleanliness. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted that Shiv Sena is a Hindutva ideology party. Those people are taught to respect women.

‘Shiv Sena will always fight for the honor of women’

Sanjay Raut tweeted, ‘Shiv Sena follows the ideology of Hindus like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. They have taught us to respect women. However, some people are spreading rumors that the Shiv Sena has deliberately insulted women. Those who are making such allegations should not forget that they are insulting Mumbai and Mumbai’s Mumba Devi. Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the dignity of women. The great supremo of the Shiv Sena (Bala Thackeray) has also taught us the same. ‘

‘Apologize for calling Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan’

Kangana gets Y class security

Let us tell you that on Monday, Kangana Ranaut has been provided with Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Her father sought police protection from the Himachal Pradesh government after all the threats Kangana received for not coming back to Mumbai. She is going to Mumbai on 9 September. Now Kangana has thanked Amit Shah for this security by tweeting and wrote- It is proof that no fascist will be able to crush any patriotic voice.

Let me tell you that Kangana has been in the discussion once again on Twitter. The Shiv Sena has become an attacker on Kangana since her statement about the Mumbai Police. Shiv Sena has sharpened its attitude about Kangana and in view of these circumstances, Kangana’s father had demanded police protection from the Himachal Pradesh government. It is now reported that Kangna has now been provided with Y-class security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An army of 11 security personnel, including commandos and PSOs

Would like to tell that in the security arrangement of Y category, those VIP people of the country come, who have got 11 security personnel under it, including 1 or 2 commandos and 2 PSOs.

Kangna said – keep the words of a daughter of India

Expressing happiness over the security he got for himself, Kangana tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, writing, ‘This is a proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to Amit Shah ji. He would have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days due to the circumstances, but he has kept the words of a daughter of India, we are proud of our self-respect and self-respect, Jai Hind. ‘