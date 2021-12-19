Covid and vaccine, a 2014 document signed by the Ministry of Health, Aifa and the United States invested Italy in the role of leader on vaccines and global strategies

“Italy leader on the vaccine”. Was it all written down? It seems so judging from the document that Affaritaliani.it public. This is the press release Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) number 387 of 29 September 2014.

“Italy will lead vaccination strategies and campaigns around the world over the next five years”, reads the document. A strategy developed by “Global Health Security Agenda”, a health summit held at the White House at the time of the Obama presidency.

Italy then it was invested with a key role in 2014 with regard to international health and 7 years later this position would have proved very useful. It’s hard not to notice link between that investiture in Washington and our commitment to vaccination anti-Covid which has led us to be among the countries with the largest number of immunizations.

The then Minister of Health attended that meeting Beatrice Lorenzin, the then president of the Italian Medicines Agency prof. Sergio Pecorelli and the then scientific advisor to the Italian embassy in Washington Ranieri Guerra ended up in the eye of the storm for the story of the outdated Italian pandemic plan. In fact, Guerra also held the role of director general of the Prevention office at the Ministry of Health from 2014 to 2017.

