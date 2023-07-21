On July 22, 2022, two agreements were signed in Istanbul

interrelated: the Black Sea Initiative elaborated to take out Ukrainian grains

and Russian ammonia and the Russia-UN memorandum drawn up to normalize the

exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

(Also read: Riots in France have already landed 600 people in jail; cases are rising)

This package of documents was approved on the initiative and with the participation of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. LThe announced objectives were to guarantee global food securityreduce the threat of hunger and help the needy countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

However, Ukrainian food products soon began to

be taken out of the country for purely commercial purposes. The facts and figures

they speak for themselves.

During the validity of the Initiative, a total of 32.8 million tons of cargo were exported, more than 70% of which (26.3 million) were sent to countries with a high and medium-high income level, including the countries of the European Union.

The poorest countries, specifically, Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sudan and Somalia had less than 3%, only about 922,092 tons.

Another very important thing. According to the United Nations Organization for

Food and Agriculture (FAO), world cereal production in 2023 will be

stands at 2,819 million tons. What could be exported from Ukraine in a year

are 32.8 million tons. In other words, 1.1% of global production.

Now,Is it a manipulation to say that the cessation of the Initiative is guilty of the world food crisis?

​

On the other hand, the kyiv regime used the guarantees provided in the framework

of the Initiative to carry out, under the coverage of the humanitarian maritime corridor,

provocations and attacks on Russian civilian and military installations. Which

contradicts the spirit and the letter of these agreements.

(Read also: EU-Celac Summit: declaration calls for lifting the blockade on Cuba and supports peace in Colombia)

The other part of this package has not worked out in practice.

agreements – the Russia-UN Memorandum. With the hypocritical talks about

the needs of the countries of the global South and the sanctions that are supposedly not

applied to food or fertilizer as a backdrop, Washington,

Brussels and London continued to “coin” their restrictions. Entry into Russia

of spare parts and equipment for the production of food products and

fertilizers is prohibited, as they are “dual-use” products.

The entire territory of our country is declared a military risk zone, with exorbitant insurance rates being applied. Foreign accounts of Russian agricultural companies are frozen, despite the fact that the Western sanctions supposedly “do not affect food and fertilizers”.

Of the 5 objectives set out in the Russia-UN Memorandum, it was not met

none.

Finally, the story with the resumption of the operation of the

Togliatti-Odesa ammonia provided for by both Istanbul Agreements demonstrates

better than words the attitude of the kyiv regime and the UN towards

the commitments assumed.

kyiv simply blew up the ammonia pipeline on June 5, 2023. The UN Secretariat kept an eloquent silence.

In such circumstances of evident sabotage of the implementation of the

Istanbul Agreements makes no sense to continue with the Black Sea Initiative

that failed to meet its humanitarian objectives.

The time has come to manifest the declared solidarity of the allies

Europeans from kyiv who can get Ukrainian grain through corridors

terrestrial. The truth is that the cheap and low-level wheat that will come in without any

control threatens to end up invading the European markets, causing the

protests from local farmers already making themselves felt.

If it is something that really worries Brussels, the EU can perfectly buy said product and, instead of talking about the fight against hunger, proceed to send it to countries in need.

But, despite all this, we left the door open. once we saw

concrete results instead of promises and assertions, Russia will be ready to

consider resuming agreements.

Nikolai Tavdumadze

Russian Ambassador to Colombia