Politics has started in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to the Chief Minister about the reopening of long-closed shrines due to Corona virus. The Shiv Sena has targeted Governor Koshiyari on this matter. Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has retaliated by accusing the Governor that the Governor’s letter proves that he is not ready to abide by the Constitution.

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said, “The Maharashtra government is taking decisions regarding the serious condition of corona virus keeping in mind the true meaning of the word secular written in the constitution.” As such, the Governor’s letter proves that they are not ready to follow the Constitution of India. ”

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also responded to Governor Koshyari’s letter. He had said that it would be decided to reopen the shrines after a thorough review of the situation related to the corona virus in the state. Thackeray wrote a letter in response to Koshyari’s letter on Monday, saying that the state government would consider his request to reopen these sites.

What did Governor Koshyari say in the letter?

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. He said in his letter that three delegations have asked him to reopen the shrines. Koshyari has been associated with the RSS and has been the BJP’s vice president. In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said, “Have you suddenly become secular?” He taunted Uddhav Thackeray and said that you are getting some divine inspiration that you are not opening the temple. Are you suddenly secular? At first you used to hate this word.

‘Is secularism not part of the constitution?’

Uddhav Thackeray said in his reply that it is a coincidence that the three letters that Koshyari has referred to belong to BJP officials and supporters. Thackeray questioned whether Hindutva meant only reopening religious shrines for Koshyari and whether not opening them meant secularism. Thackeray said whether secularism is not an important part of the constitution, in whose name you took oath when you became the Governor. He said, “Along with keeping people’s feelings and beliefs in mind, it is also important to protect their lives. Enacting and ending the lockdown suddenly is not correct. ”