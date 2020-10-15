new Delhi: There is a tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue of not opening religious places. While writing a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, the Governor questioned Uddhav Thackeray’s Hindutva on the issue of not opening the temples. At the same time, Uddhav Thackeray replied that Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not teach him Hindutva.

On the ongoing tension between the Governor and the Chief Minister, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that it is not that the temples are closed only in Maharashtra during the Corona period but in many states the same situation is there but understanding why the Governor of Maharashtra has to make it an issue Is beyond

On the conflict between the Shiv Sena and the Governor, Sanjay Raut said that why is it that only the governors of Maharashtra and Bengal write and speak so much. Raut said that it is not that the temple is closed only in Maharashtra, but the situation is similar in many other states, but the governor of there does not do anything like this.

Replying to the letter of the Governor, Sanjay Raut said that the Honorable Governor should not teach us Hindutva because at this time the son of Hindu heart emperor Bala Sahab Thackeray is sitting on the power of Maharashtra. It was important to open cinema houses, malls, restaurants and markets because it was directly related to the employment of crores of people. But if the fear of spreading corona increases by going to the temple, then it is good for everyone to keep it closed. Raut said that God also wants everyone to be healthy and if business continues, then why dispute it !!

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding opening of the place of worship. In the letter, the Governor said that you have become secular yourself !! Or you are being interviewed by some divine power, therefore you are not opening the temple.

At the same time, responding to this letter of the Governor, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that I have agreed with the reference to Hinduism. But for this I do not need any certificate. Also, I do not need to learn from Hindutva. Attacking Koshyari, Thackeray said that he has warmly welcomed those who called the PoK of my state capital, is this Hindutva !!

CM said, “It is secular to open a religion and not open Hinduism, if it is so, then according to the constitution you have taken the oath of Governor, its basic is secularism, don’t you believe it !! I am not big enough to interview any divine power, you can experience it. I only know what is right or wrong in the country and other states. Taking information about it, I am trying to improve the situation in Maharashtra. ”