Bhopal: Khushboo Sundar has now attacked the disputed statement made by former CM of the state Kamal Nath regarding Imrati Devi. Khushboo Sundar, who resigned from the Congress, said that her decision to leave the party proved to be absolutely right.

The one who does not respect the woman, how will she respect the voters – fragrance

Khushboo has expressed disappointment about the Congress party. He said that his leader makes such objectionable remarks about the woman and no member of the party even loses against him. Apology apologized but kept away. He said that after this incident he feels that he took the right decision to leave Congress.

He said how can a politician make such a comment about a woman. What can a person who does not respect a woman respect her voters? Whose mindset is bad, what will he handle the state.

During the rally, Kamal Nath spoke ‘item’ to Imrati Devi

Let me tell you, former CM Kamal Nath had uttered disputed words against ‘Imrati Devi’ at an rally and called them ‘items’. After which BJP complained about the case to the Election Commission. After which Kamal Nath defended himself saying that yes I said the item but it is not a derogatory word. It is an item, just like we are all items in our own kind. It is not a derogatory word of any kind.

Read this also.

Affordable fitness bands will also keep an eye on your health, sleep and stress level

Save mobile from malfunction, know 3 best ways to sanitize the phone