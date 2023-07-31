It was inevitable that Milan Skriniar’s words on the end of his relationship with Inter and on the decision to go to PSG caused discussion. And so it was… Among the comments and likes also that of the president Steven Zhang who saw his ex footballer’s statements to Le Parisien on the Instagram profile of the Gazzetta dello Sport.

In particular, he will have liked (understatement) the reconstruction made by the player (“I’ve never had any doubts, I’ve always wanted to come here”). Zhang, together with Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, had done the impossible to get him to renew his contract, proposing him 6.5 million net plus bonuses, a figure that would have made him the highest paid gross of squad. All useless: as admitted to the French newspaper, Milan had made his decision some time ago and the meetings for the renewal held with the managers of viale della Liberazione were not destined to produce results. How then happened. Now it’s all clear.