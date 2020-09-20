Today, when everyone in the world is full of selfishness, at that time there is a person who has put everything at stake for others. The name of that person is Sonu Sood. Who helped many millions of people during the Corona period and transported them to their home with their money. Today once again Sonu Sood emerged as the ‘Messiah’ for a student of Ara. Sonu Sood gave her a new life on a post of a sick girl’s sister.

Neha of Karman Tola Mohalla under Nawada Police Station wrote on Sonu Sood’s Twitter on September 1 that her sister Divya Sahai aka Chulbul is in poor health and is in dire need of an operation. Due to the lockdown, surgery could not be done on the date found in Delhi AIIMS. He urged Sonu Sood to somehow get a date for surgery in AIIMS and nothing was needed.

On the initiative of Sonu Sood, Divya Sahay underwent successful surgery at AIIMS in Rishikesh

Sonu Sood, replying to Neha’s tweet, wrote on September 5 that your sister is our sister, she has been arranged in the hospital. I am responsible for getting them fixed. Finally, on the initiative of Sonu Sood, Divya Sahai underwent successful surgery of her stomach in AIIMS, Rishikesh. Divya Sahai is healthy after surgery and is still undergoing treatment after surgery at AIIMS in Rishikesh.

Divya thanks her sister and entire family on Sonu Sood’s successful surgery

After Divya Sahai’s successful surgery, her sister Neha and the entire family are grateful to Sonu Sood and her team. Neha has put a video on Sonu Sood’s Twitter, in which Neha thanked Sonu Sood for help and said that the whole family was upset when she was tired of traveling around AIIMS due to not getting a date in Delhi AIIMS Was, in such a situation we asked for help from you and you helped us completely. Which led to successful surgery of our sister.

Neha also praised the behavior of all the doctors and staff of Hrishikesh AIIMS. Neha said that since March 31, the whole family was worried that her sister would have surgery or not, but due to Sonu Sood, successful surgery could be done and her sister’s future could be secured. Before going to the operation theater, Neha’s sister Divya Sahai said that ‘Sonu sir is a genie, ask for anything from her, you get it’. Neha said, “Her father and mother are so thankful to you that they are ready to wash your feet and drink. We taught you that I should help the needy too.”