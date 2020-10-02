Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against the Hathras incident, said that till the Chief Minister of UP resigns and justice is not complete, our struggle will continue. The Bhim Army Chief said that I request the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the entire case.

In Hathras, the case of death of a Dalit girl after her death and the state government’s attitude on her has been going on and all the opposition parties are constantly attacking the Yogi government regarding this incident. Today, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhim Army have opened a front against the Yogi government.

The Left Party, Bhima Army Army and student organizations took part in Jantar Mantar in Delhi and they are doing a big protest right now. At the same time, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja took part in the demonstration regarding the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar. Sitaram Yechury said- UP government has no right to remain in power. We demand that there should be justice.

Also read- Hathras: action can be taken against DM and SP, CM Yaegi sought report

The protest was initially scheduled to take place at India Gate, but it was done at Jantar Mantar due to prohibitory orders in the Rajpath area. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said, what is happening in Uttar Pradesh is Gundaraj. Police have surrounded the village, opposition leaders and media personnel are not allowed to enter there. He (police-administration) has taken mobile phones of the family members of the victim.

He also condemned the manner in which the body of the victim was cremated against the wishes of the family. Nearly a fortnight after the gang rape, the 19-year-old victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning. He was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday.